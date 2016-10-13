UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lions Gate announces pricing of $520 million of senior notes and allocation of $2.0 billion term loan B credit facility
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875 percent per annum
* It has priced a private offering of $520 million of senior notes due 2024
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects that term loan B will be issued at 99.5 percent and will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to libor plus 3.00 percent
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Expects to use proceeds of notes, term loan A and term loan B to finance a portion of proposed merger with Starz
* Lions Gate - Notes will be issued by LG Financeco Corp, a newly formed subsidiary of co, proceeds will be held in escrow pending consummation of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc