UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura Energy announces execution of transformational transaction agreements in Turkey and underwritten private placement of subscription receipts
* Valeura Energy - acquisition of its jv partner, Thrace Basin Natural Gas Corporation (TBNGC), for US$22 million in cash effective March 31, 2016
* Transatlantic Petroleum - concurrent with acquisition of TBNGC, Valeura will sell deep rights on certain of Turkish jv lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey
* Valeura Energy- sale of deep rights on certain joint venture lands to Statoil Banarli Turkey b.v. For $15 million in two tranches of US$12 million and US$3 million
* Valeura Energy - combination of acquisition of valeura's jv partner, sale of deep rights to statoil and financing, is expected to be accretive
* Valeura Energy - consideration for tbng acquisition will consist of a cash payment at closing of about $18.5 million, after estimated closing adjustments
* Valeura Energy - upon close of acquisition, co's participating interest in shallow rights on tbng jv will increase to 81.5% and co will become operator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc