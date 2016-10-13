UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Hp Inc
* HP Inc. announces fiscal 2017 financial outlook
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations
* Free cash flow outlook is in range of $2.3 to $2.6 billion for fiscal 2017
* HP Inc. - announces additional share repurchase authorization of $3 billion for future repurchases
* Expects to return 50%-75% of annual free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of a robust dividend and regular share buy backs
* HP Inc - increases planned quarterly dividend amount by 7%
* Anticipates generating cash flow from operations of approximately $2.8 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc