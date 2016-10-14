Oct 14 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :
* Pnc reports third quarter 2016 net income of $1.0 billion,
$1.84 diluted eps
* Q3 earnings per share $1.84
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.8 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net charge-offs
increased to $154 million for q3 compared with $134 million for
q2
* Pnc financial services group inc qtrly provision for
credit losses was $87 million, a decrease of $40 million
compared with Q2 2016
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - net interest margin was
2.68 percent for Q3 of 2016 compared with 2.70 percent for Q2
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc qtrly net interest income
$2,095 million versus $2,062 million
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc - transitional basel III
common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6 percent
at sept 30 versus 10.6 percent at June 30
* PNC Financial Services -pro forma fully phased-in basel
III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.2
percent at Sept. 30 versus 10.2 percent at June 30
