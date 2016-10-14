Oct 14 Citigroup Inc :
* Citigroup reports third quarter 2016 earnings per share of
$1.24
* Q3 earnings per share $1.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 2015 included CVA/DVA of $196 million ($127 million
after-tax)
* Quarterly GCB revenues of $8.2 billion increased 1%
* Quarterly ICG revenues of $8.6 billion increased 2%
* Citigroup inc - allowance for loan losses was $12.4
billion at quarter end, compared to $13.6 billion, at end of
prior year period
* Citigroup's Corbat says "I am very encouraged by
underlying momentum across our franchise, notably in several
areas where we have been investing"
* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain intensely focused on
shareholder returns"
* Citigroup's Corbat says "We remain committed to
consistently increasing amount of capital we return to our
shareholders in order to improve overall returns"
