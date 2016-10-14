Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income
* Q3 earnings per share $1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent to $22.3 billion
* Quarter-end common equity Tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in)
10.7 percent versus 10.6 percent at previous quarter-end
* Qtrly total average loans of $957.5 billion, up $62.4
billion
* John Stumpf forfeited unvested equity awards valued at
approximately $41 million
* Net interest income in Q3 2016 increased $219 million from
Q2 2016 to $12.0 billion
* Quarter-end return on equity of 11.60 percent versus 11.70
percent at Q2-end
* Carrie Tolstedt has left company; will receive no
severance; has forfeited unvested equity awards valued at
approximately $19 million
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.82 percent, down 4 basis
points from Q2 2016
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $805 million, up $102 million
from third quarter 2015
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.7
billion, up $253 million from Q2 2016
* John Stumpf, Carrie Tolstedt will not receive a bonus for
2016
* Eliminated product sales goals for Retail Banking team
members as of October 1, 2016
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $70
billion in Q3, up from $63 billion in Q2
* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.33 percent of average loans
(annualized), up from 0.31 percent
* Expanding scope of customer account review and remediation
to include 2009 and 2010
* Independent directors have retained Shearman & Sterling
law firm to assist in investigation
* "Implemented procedures to send customers a confirmation
email approximately an hour after opening any deposit account"
* Wells fargo President and CEO Tim Sloan says "I am deeply
committed to restoring trust of all of our stakeholders"
* Implemented procedures to send customers an
acknowledgement letter after submitting a credit card
application
* Q3 revenue view $22.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 billion from Q2
2016 to $12.0 billion
* "We will continue to monitor impacts from recent sales
practice settlements to our business activity levels."
* Total loans were $961.3 billion at September 30, 2016, up
$4.2 billion from June 30, 2016
* Quarter-end total assets under management of $498 billion,
up 4 percent from prior year
* Qtrly "credit results improved from prior period led by
strong performance in consumer real estate and improvements in
our oil and gas portfolio"
* Retail banking household cross-sell ratio as of aug 2016
of 6.25 products per household, compared with 6.33
year-over-year
* Maximum impact of 2.1 million potentially unauthorized
accounts to reported cross-sell ratio metric in any one quarter
was 0.02 products per household or 0.3 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: