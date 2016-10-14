Oct 14 Morningstar Inc :
* Morningstar to acquire Pitchbook Data; agreement will
combine leading providers of public and private company research
* Morningstar Inc- Pitchbook will maintain its brand and
identity
* Morningstar Inc - transaction values Pitchbook at $225.0
million.
* Morningstar Inc - Morningstar was an early investor in
Pitchbook and currently owns approximately 20 percent of company
* Morningstar Inc - President Kunal Kapoor, who has served
on board for Pitchbook since 2012 and will become chief
executive officer of Morningstar
* Morningstar Inc says company expects to pay about $180
million for remaining ownership interest in a transaction that
values Pitchbook at $225.0 million
* Morningstar Inc- Pitchbook will continue to be led by
founder and chief executive officer John Gabbert
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: