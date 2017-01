Oct 14 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated Tomoka announces sale of approximately 17 acres for $3.0 million

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - deal resulted in an estimated gain at closing of approximately $2.7 million, or approximately $0.29 per share after tax

* Consolidated Tomoka-proceeds from transaction are expected to be used in future as part of one or more section 1031 like-kind exchange transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: