BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 17 Dril-Quip Inc
* Dril-Quip agrees to acquire TIW Corporation
* Dril-Quip Inc - deal for approximately $143 million
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW is being acquired on a debt-free, cash-free basis
* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip intends to fund consideration with cash on hand
* Dril-Quip Inc - Dril-Quip anticipates synergies to be realized from this transaction
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue is expected to trough between $60 million and $70 million in 2016
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW revenue expected to increase to between $80 million and $100 million by 2018
* Dril-Quip Inc - TIW EBITDA margins are expected to be similar to Dril-Quip's margins once synergies are realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru