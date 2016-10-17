BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 17 Alon Usa Energy Inc :
* Alon USA Energy, Inc. announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock
* Alon announces receipt of proposal to purchase its outstanding common stock
* Special committee intends to consider Delek's proposal and determine how to respond
* Special committee has retained J.P. Morgan as its financial advisor
* Alon - proposal from Delek US holdings was submitted to a committee of members of board of directors of Alon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru