BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 17 Almost Family Inc
* Almost Family Inc signs agreement to acquire controlling interest in Community Health Systems home health and hospice unit
* Almost Family Inc - total purchase price for 80 pct of equity interest in CHS home health is $128 million
* Almost Family Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS in 2017.
* Almost Family Inc says financing for transaction has been fully committed by JPMorgan
* Almost Family Inc says almost family expects transaction to be completed during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.