Oct 17 Accuride Corp
* Accuride Corp announces preliminary third quarter 2016
results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $535 million to $545 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $125 million
* Revised its full-year 2016 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and
free cash flow guidance
* Accuride Corp revises downward full-year 2016 revenue and
adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Accuride Corp's preliminary results and revised 2016
guidance exclude results of recently divested brillion iron
works business.
* FY2016 revenue view $584.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $139.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accuride's 2016 free cash flow seen at $2 million to $6
million, excluding about $10 million of negative free cash flow
related to brillion prior to divestiture
