Oct 17 Coty Inc
* Coty agrees to acquire GHD ("Good Hair Day") the world's
premium hair straighteners & appliances company
* Deal for approximately 420 million
* Upon closing, acquisition is expected to be immediately
accretive to Coty's earnings
* Transaction will be funded with a combination of cash on
hand and available debt facilities
* GHD will be managed as a standalone business led by its
current CEO Anthony Davey and management team
* Coty to acquire GHD from Lion Capital LLP
