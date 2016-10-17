Oct 17 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals receives approval from German
regulatory authorities to conduct Pennsaid 2 pct phase 3 trial
for treatment of acute ankle sprains
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results are expected to
be available in Q2 2017
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - 130 patient trial will be
conducted in germany commencing this month
* Says trial is intended to support regulatory applications
for marketing approval of pennsaid 2 pct in E.U., Canada and
Australia
* Says it is in ongoing discussions with a number of
potential international licensing partners
* Trial will cost approximately CDN$1.5 million spread over
second half of 2016 and first half of 2017
* Nuvo - in ongoing discussions with potential international
licensing partners that have commercial capabilities to
effectively market Pennsaid 2 pct
