Oct 17 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine completes post action meeting with FDA for LPCN
1021 new drug application
* Lipocine inc - purpose of FDA meeting was to review
complete response letter and to determine actions needed to
achieve approval of LPCN 1021
* Says in response to FDA's letter, Lipocine proposed a
dosing regimen based on analyses of existing data
* Lipocine Inc - FDA noted that while co's proposed dosing
regimen might be acceptable, validation in a clinical trial
would be needed prior to resubmission
* Says as a result, Lipocine has submitted new dosing
validation clinical study protocol to FDA
* Says FDA has agreed to review protocol through a special
protocol assessment
