Oct 17 Lennox International Inc
* Lennox international reports record third-quarter profit
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.33 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.75 to $6.95
from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.25 to $6.45 from
continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.33 from continuing
operations
* Says reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of
approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lennox international inc says narrowing guidance for 2016
revenue growth from 3-7% to 4-6%
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: