Oct 17 Northstar Realty Finance Corp
* Northstar Asset Management Group, Colony Capital and
Northstar Realty Finance announce adoption of best-in-class
corporate governance policies, amendments to merger agreement
and shareholder support for transaction
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - Colony Northstar's board
will include two new independent directors
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp - as per amendment, Colony
Northstar's board will now be comprised of 10 directors
* Northstar Realty - per amendment, NSAM will pay its
pre-closing stockholders a special cash dividend of $228 million
(approximately $1.16 per share)
* Northstar Realty - Colony Northstar to implement a plan
for executive compensation substantially similar to Colony's
existing compensation program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: