Oct 17 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Doug Oberhelman elects to
retire in 2017; Jim Umpleby elected as Caterpillar's next CEO;
Dave Calhoun to become non-executive chairman of the board
* A replacement for Umpleby will be announced at a later
date
* Oberhelman will remain as executive chairman of
Caterpillar until March 31, 2017, when he will retire
* Calhoun is senior managing director and head of private
equity portfolio operations of Blackstone Group L.P.
* Caterpillar - Ed Rust, presiding director, to remain on
board, but will no longer hold title of presiding director once
Calhoun becomes non-executive chairman
* Jim Umpleby, currently Caterpillar group president with
responsibility for energy & transportation, to also join
Caterpillar board
