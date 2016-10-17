Oct 17 Ferro Corp :

* Ferro further expands its colors solutions business: announces acquisition of two businesses

* Ferro Corp - deal for approximately $60 million

* Ferro Corp - signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of stock of Belgium-based Cappelle pigments for EUR50.5 million

* Ferro Corp - over next 12 to 24 months, between two businesses, expect to realize commercial and operating synergies of $3 million to $4 million