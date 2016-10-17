Oct 17 Depomed Inc
* Depomed and Starboard announce settlement agreement
* Starboard to withdraw request for special meeting
* Depomed says in connection with entering into agreement,
board amended company's bylaws
* Says 3 independent directors appointed by Starboard, James
Fogarty, Robert Savage and James L. Tyree, will join current
directors on Depomed board
* Depomed says Starboard, which is 9.8 percent shareholder
in company, agreed to certain standstill restrictions until
beginning of this nomination period
* Says amended bylaws to move window for shareholders to
make nominations of directors at 2017 annual shareholder meeting
to March 15 through April 15, 2017
