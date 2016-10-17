Oct 17 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* To conduct strategic review
* Co and its board have commenced a strategic and financial
review to evaluate various means of enhancing shareholder value
* Co says review will include, among other things, a
thorough evaluation of company's current operating plan
* Co says review will include, among other things,
assessing potential new states or geographies in which PIH can
grow
* Board will also examine value-enhancing initiatives such
as continuing and expanding company's share-repurchase program
* Says board will also examine sale of certain assets of
company, or some other business combination
