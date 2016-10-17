Oct 17 Metabolix Inc

* Metabolix names Yield10 Bioscience Management team; provides update on strategic restructuring and cash position

* Metabolix -CEO Joseph Shaulson is stepping down and will provide transition support to management team through end of 2016

* Metabolix Inc- Shaulson will also remain on company's board of directors

* Metabolix -ceased pilot production of biopolymer materials,reached agreements with biopolymer pilot production facilities regarding termination of services

* Metabolix-Estimates cash on hand with expected cash receipts from outstanding government research grants to be sufficient for operations into q4 2017