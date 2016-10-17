Oct 17 Harsco Corp
* Announces launch of new credit facilities process
* Says seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities
comprising a $400 million revolving credit facility and a $550
million term loan B facility
* Says intends to amend and extend its existing credit
facilities, redeem its existing 5.75 percent senior notes due
2018
* Says for Q3 2016, company currently expects U.S. GAAP
operating income of $29 million
* Co now expects to be near high-end of its prior guidance
range for free cash flow of $65 million to $80 million for full
year 2016
* Harsco says expects to have generated $60 million of free
cash flow in quarter, with each operating business contributing
positive free cash flow during Q3
* Sees total revenue of $367. 8 million for three months
ended September 30, 2016
