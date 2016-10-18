Oct 18 Wolverine World Wide Inc -
* Announces third-quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.02 to $1.12
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 4.3 to 8 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion
* Wolverine World Wide Inc says a new four-year share
repurchase program, authorizing up to $300 million in share
repurchases
* Wolverine World Wide Inc - FY16 inventory levels to be
down low teens by year end versus 2015
* Qtrly inventory at end of quarter was down 7.6% compared
to prior year.
* Reported revenue of $603.7 million was in line with
expectations, declining 11.1% versus prior year in quarter
