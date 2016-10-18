Oct 18 Wolverine World Wide Inc -

* Announces third-quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.02 to $1.12

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 4.3 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wolverine World Wide Inc says a new four-year share repurchase program, authorizing up to $300 million in share repurchases

* Wolverine World Wide Inc - FY16 inventory levels to be down low teens by year end versus 2015

* Qtrly inventory at end of quarter was down 7.6% compared to prior year.

* Reported revenue of $603.7 million was in line with expectations, declining 11.1% versus prior year in quarter

* Q3 revenue view $630.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S