(Corrects headline to say "to complete two-thirds of job cut
target by 2016" not "to reduce two-thirds of its workforce by
2016")
Oct 18 Comerica Inc :
* Comerica reports third quarter 2016 net income of $149
million
* Says approximately two-thirds of workforce reduction
target will be completed by year-end 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Comerica Inc - $40 million in additional savings
identified
* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital
ratio 10.68 percent versus. 10.58 percent
* Now expecting to drive at least $270 million in additional
pre-tax income for full-year 2018
* Gear up initiative now includes expected pre-tax benefits
of approximately $180 million in full-year 2017
* Qtrly net interest income $ 450 million versus $ 422
million
* Comerica - expense reduction targets increased to
approximately $150 million for full-year 2017, which increases
to about $200 million for full-year 2018
* Comerica Inc qtrly provision for credit losses $16 million
versus $26 million
* Comerica - additional initiatives include new retirement
program that will replace current pension plan and retirement
account plan for most employees effective Jan 1.
* Comerica Inc - total expected pre-tax restructuring
charges of $140 million to $160 million to be incurred through
2018 are unchanged
* Net interest income increased $5 million to $450 million
in Q3 2016, compared to Q2 2016
* Comerica Inc sees Q4 net interest income slightly higher
compared to Q3 2016
