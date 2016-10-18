BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 18 Abbott Laboratories -
* St. Jude Medical and Abbott to sell portion of vascular closure and electrophysiology businesses to Terumo Corporation
* Deal for purchase price of approximately $1.12 billion
* Abbott, St. Jude Medical and Terumo are bound by terms of an exclusivity agreement
* Divestiture is an all-cash transaction
* Abbott expects to mitigate any impact to its adjusted earnings per share projections related to sale of these assets to Terumo
* Abbott to retain vascular closure products
* Transaction is subject to successful completion of Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical and antitrust regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.