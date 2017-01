Oct 18 ImmuCell Corp :

* ImmuCell to raise $3.5 million in private placement

* Says co agreed to sell an aggregate total of 659,880 shares of common stock at a price of $5.25 per share to outside investors

* ImmuCell - New capital, cash flow from operations, bank debt, fully funds $20 million capex budget for construction of pharmaceutical facility to produce nisin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: