Oct 18 Standex International Corp :

* Standex acquires Horizon Scientific, Inc.

* Standex International Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.01-$0.02 in fiscal 2017

* Standex International Corp - acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.07-$0.09 in fiscal 2018