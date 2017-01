Oct 18 Capstone Turbine Corp

* Capstone Turbine Corporation announces pricing of $7.5 million offering of common stock and warrants

* Capstone Turbine Corporation -Agreed to sell 6.3 mln shares of common stock to one existing and one new accredited investor in a registered offering

* Capstone Turbine -each earnings per share of common stock to be sold at price of $1.20; each series B warrant to have exercise price of $1.20/ share of common stock