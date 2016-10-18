Oct 18 Cree Inc
* Cree reports financial results for the first quarter of
fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue $371 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $360 million to $380 million
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.11
* Cree Inc - for Q2, targets combined revenue, which
includes both continued and discontinued operations, in a range
of $360 million to $380 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.10
from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $336.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: