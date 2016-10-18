Oct 18 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 3Q2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $345 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says results for quarter
were positively impacted by strong growth in net interest income
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says in addition, results
for quarter include a $13 million gain on currency
diversification strategy
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says board of directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share
* Interactive Brokers - For the quarter, customer equity
grew 33% from year-ago quarter to $82.7 billion and customer
debits increased 15% to $18.1 billion
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says for the quarter, total
darts decreased 11% from year-ago quarter to 609 thousand
