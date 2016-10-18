BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 18 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
* Signs definitive agreement for sale of U.K. facilities in fulfillment of its previously announced undertakings to the CMA
* Acadia will receive £320 million (about $390 million) cash for sale
* Company says company expects revenue for quarter to be about $735 million compared with $479.7 million for Q3 of 2015
* "expected results include an anticipated loss on U.K. Divestiture of about $175 million"
* Says loss from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $118 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for Q3 of 2016
* Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders expected to be about $50 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.