Oct 18 Bill Barrett Corp
* Provides third quarter 2016 commodity price and
derivatives update
* Says expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain
of $20.4 million in Q3
* For Q4 of 2016, about 7,750 barrels per day of oil is
hedged at an average WTI price of $72.57 per barrel
* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain in Q3
due to positive derivative positions
* For Q3 of 2016, WTI oil prices averaged $44.94 per barrel,
NWPL natural gas prices averaged $2.51 per MMBTU and nymex
natural gas prices averaged $2.75/MMBTU
* Had derivative commodity swaps in place for Q3 of 2016 for
7,750 barrels of oil per day tied to WTI pricing at $72.57 per
barrel
