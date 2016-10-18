Oct 18 Mincom Capital Inc
* Announces intent to acquire Braille Holdings Inc as an
entry point to the lucrative energy storage space with next
generation graphene based lithium battery technologies
* Says proposed purchase price is U.S. $2 million
* Says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with
Grafoid Inc to acquire Grafoid's 75 percent interest in Braille
Holdings Inc
* Says proposes to raise up to $3 million by way of private
placement of units of Mincom at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Says proceeds of private placement will be used to cover
consideration of transaction with Grafoid and working capital
