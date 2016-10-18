Oct 18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* HPE announces fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.90
to $1.95
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 to 2 percent
* Reaffirms FY16 non-gaap eps outlook of $1.90-$1.95
* Provides FY17 combined company non-gaap EPS outlook of
$2.00-$2.10
* Anticipates ending FY17 with an operating company net cash
balance of approximately $8 billion
* Commits to returning $3 billion to shareholders in fy17
* Says HPE reaffirmed its FY16 outlook.
* Hewlett packard enterprise- as hpe is structured today,
hpe expects revenue to be flat to down 1% when adjusted for
divestitures and currency for fy17
* Sees combined company gaap eps to be $0.72 to $0.82 in
fy17
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $50.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: