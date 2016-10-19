PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 18 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck to acquire 100% of teena/reward zinc project
* Consideration will consist of AUD$10.6 million in cash
* Teck resources Ltd - unit exercised right of first refusal to acquire 49% interest held by rox resources limited in teena/reward zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK