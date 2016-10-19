UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Bb&T Corp -
* Reports record earnings of $599 million; 22% increase over third quarter of 2015
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Quaterly average loans and leases held for investment were $141.3 billion compared to $141.1 billion for Q2 of 2016
* Quarter-end common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets on fully phased-in basis was 9.9 percent versus 9.8 percent in Q2
* Taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q3, up $27 million from Q2 of 2016
* Q3 average deposits were $159.5 billion compared to $160.3 billion for prior quarter
* Quarterly taxable equivalent net interest income $1,650 million versus $1,501 million last year
* Excluding acquired from FDIC and PCI loans, provision for credit losses was $150 million for Q3, compared to $109 million for prior quarter
* Strategic actions during Q3 included termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements, settlement of certain matters related to FHA-insured mortgage loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
