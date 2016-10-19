UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Orca Gold Inc -
* Orca gold announces private placement and investor relations agreement
* Company is seeking TSX venture exchange approval of non-brokered private placement up to 5.88 million common shares of company at $0.34/common share
* Says proceeds of private placement will be used to fund ongoing operations at company's 70%-owned block 14 project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: