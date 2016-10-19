UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Supervalu Inc -
* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $3.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.95 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Expect wholesale sales in second half of this year to be higher than last year
* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 5.2 percent
* Q2 save-a-lot net sales were $1.06 billion, compared to $1.09 billion last year, a decrease of 2.8 percent
* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 5.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
