UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Dover Corp -
* Dover reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.72 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dover - "Regarding Q4, we expect further improvements in our early cycle upstream oil & gas markets, strong performance in printing & identification"
* Dover corp says organic revenue is forecasted to decline 7% to 8% in 2016
* Dover corp - "also expect a seasonal decline in refrigeration & food equipment"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $6.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fourth quarter EPS to be largely in-line with Q3
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: