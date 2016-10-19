UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 M&T Bank Corp -
* M&T Bank Corporation announces third quarter results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 Gaap earnings per share $2.10
* M&T Bank Corp qtrly provision for credit losses was $47 million, compared with $44 million in Q3 of 2015
* Says Q3 net interest income expressed on taxable-equivalent basis totaled $865 million, up 24% from $699 million in year-earlier quarter
* Net charge-offs of loans were $41 million during Q3 of 2016, compared with $40 million and $24 million in Q3 of 2015
* Common shareholders' equity per share and tangible equity per common share were $96.49 and $66.95, respectively, at June 30, 2016
* Common shareholders' equity was $15.1 billion, or $97.47 per share, at Sept 30, 2016, versus $11.7 billion, or $87.67 per share, at Sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
