* Morgan Stanley reports third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63

* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7 percent versus 8.3 percent in Q2

* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from $3.4 billion a year ago primarily driven by higher revenues

* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion decreased from $2.9 billion a year ago

* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion increased from $1.8 billion a year ago

* Investment management reported AUM or supervision at Q3-end $417 billion versus $406 billion at Q2-end

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $8.17 billion

* Q3 wealth management pre-tax margin was 23 percent versus. 23 percent

* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5 billion increased from $583 million a year ago

* Qtrly institutional securities net revenue $4,553 million versus $3,904 million

* Tangible book value per share was $32.13 percent at Q3-end versus $31.39 at Q2-end

* Q3 wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $3.9 billion compared with $3.6 billion a year ago

* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues increased reflecting higher results in derivatives and cash equities

* "While environment was more challenging" for equity underwriting and asset management businesses, expense initiatives remain on track

* Q3 fixed income sales,trading net revenues increased driven principally by credit and rates businesses on improved market conditions

* Morgan stanley's gorman says "this quarter we saw record revenues in wealth management and a strong performance in our sales and trading business"

* As of sept 30, 2016, estimates pro forma fully phased-in common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (advanced approach) of 15.9 percent

* During quarter ended september 30, 2016, firm redeemed all of its issued and outstanding trust preferred securities

* Wealth management representatives of 15,856 produced average annualized revenue per representative of $977,000 in current quarter

* Net revenue of $8.9 billion for Q3 ended september 30, 2016 compared with $7.8 billion a year ago

* Net revenue of $8.9 billion for Q3 ended september 30, 2016 compared with $7.8 billion a year ago

* Q3 revenue view $8.17 billion