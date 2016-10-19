BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 19 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley reports third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7 percent versus 8.3 percent in Q2
* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from $3.4 billion a year ago primarily driven by higher revenues
* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion decreased from $2.9 billion a year ago
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion increased from $1.8 billion a year ago
* Investment management reported AUM or supervision at Q3-end $417 billion versus $406 billion at Q2-end
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $8.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 wealth management pre-tax margin was 23 percent versus. 23 percent
* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5 billion increased from $583 million a year ago
* Qtrly institutional securities net revenue $4,553 million versus $3,904 million
* Tangible book value per share was $32.13 percent at Q3-end versus $31.39 at Q2-end
* Q3 wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $3.9 billion compared with $3.6 billion a year ago
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues increased reflecting higher results in derivatives and cash equities
* "While environment was more challenging" for equity underwriting and asset management businesses, expense initiatives remain on track
* Q3 fixed income sales,trading net revenues increased driven principally by credit and rates businesses on improved market conditions
* Morgan stanley's gorman says "this quarter we saw record revenues in wealth management and a strong performance in our sales and trading business"
* As of sept 30, 2016, estimates pro forma fully phased-in common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (advanced approach) of 15.9 percent
* During quarter ended september 30, 2016, firm redeemed all of its issued and outstanding trust preferred securities
* Wealth management representatives of 15,856 produced average annualized revenue per representative of $977,000 in current quarter
* Net revenue of $8.9 billion for Q3 ended september 30, 2016 compared with $7.8 billion a year ago
* Q3 revenue view $8.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
