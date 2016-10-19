UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Tupperware Brands Corp :
* Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2016 results; E.P.S. UP DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE
* Q3 sales $521.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $528.1 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tupperware Brands Corp - Q3 sales up slightly in dollars and 2pct in local currency
* Tupperware Brands Corp - for FY 2016, sees sales up about 2pct in dollars (9pct in local currency) in tupperware North America
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share in the range $ $4.30 - $4.35
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 usd sales growth versus prior year up 5 percent - up 7 percent
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 gaap eps in range of $1.34-$1.39
* Sees fy 2016 gaap EPS in the range $4.20 - $4.25
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees q4 eps excluding items in range of $1.37 -$1.42
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2016 usd sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent - down 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 usd sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $626.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: