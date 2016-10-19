UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Amerigo Resources Ltd :
* Amerigo announces 2016 third quarter production results
* Quarterly copper production is 89% higher than Q3-2015, due to good performance from historic cauquenes deposit
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees production for 2016 to remain within original guidance at 55 to 60 million pounds of copper
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - Co's operation minera valle central sees guidance of 55 to 60 million pounds of copper at annual cash cost of $1.65/lb to $1.85/lb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: