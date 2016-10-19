Oct 19 Addvantage Technologies Group Inc
* Addvantage technologies acquires triton datacom; expanding
its presence in the network and telecom equipment market
* Acquired assets of triton datacom for $6.5 million in
cash, $2.0 million of deferred payments over next three years
* Says expects acquisition of triton to be immediately
accretive to addvantage's consolidated Ebitda
* Says funded acquisition largely through additional debt of
$4.0 million payable over three years
* All members of triton management team are expected to stay
with company, Triton will operate as a standalone subsidiary of
company
