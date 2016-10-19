UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Amphenol Corp
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.70
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 sales $1.636 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.73
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.57 to $2.59
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $1.585 billion to $1.625 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.22 billion to $6.26 billion
* Co has also approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 per share to be paid on or about January 5, 2017
* Amphenol Corp - "we achieved these results despite ongoing uncertainties in global economy"
* Amphenol Corp - compared to Q3 2015, Q3 2016 sales increased by 12%, driven by organic growth in all markets except mobile devices
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $6.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
