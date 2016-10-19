UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Genuine Parts Co :
* Genuine Parts Company reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 sales $3.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.02 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.55 to $4.60
* Q3 earnings per share $1.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genuine Parts Co - for full year 2016, company is updating its sales guidance to flat to up 1% from up 1% to 2%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
