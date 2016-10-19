Oct 19 Abbvie Inc

* AbbVie announces positive pivotal phase 3 data demonstrating investigational medicine elagolix reduces menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis at the American Society for reproductive medicine scientific congress

* Elagolix shows superiority compared to placebo in reducing daily menstrual and non-menstrual pelvic pain associated with endometriosis

* FDA new drug application anticipated in 2017

