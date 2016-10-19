Oct 19 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Sunesis announces pricing of $25 million offering of securities

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc says 4.9 million shares of its common stock at a price of $3.85 per share

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc says pricing of 1,558 shares of its non-voting series C convertible preferred stock at a price of $3,850.00 per share