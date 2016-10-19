Oct 19 Elmira Savings Bank:

* Elmira Savings Bank reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Net interest margin for three months ended september 30, 2016 was 3.24% compared to 2.97% for same period in 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $4.2 million versus $3.9 million last year